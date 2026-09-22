RetailMeNot | 9/22/26

September is here, routines are back, and the next few months are already filling up. RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls joined us to highlight where shoppers can find savings right now and preview the brand’s upcoming App Week.

September is here and routines are back. Join RetailMeNot’s Stephanie Carls for App Week (Sept 21–27) to shop 7 days of exclusive, editor-selected deals on home, travel, tech, beauty, and more—all inside the RetailMeNot Rewards app.

App Week runs September 21 through September 27, with a new shopping category featured each day exclusively in the RetailMeNot Rewards app.

This segment is paid for by RetailMeNot