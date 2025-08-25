Resource Repair | 8/25/25

Owning a home comes with more responsibilities than many realize, and forgetting small maintenance tasks can lead to big, costly problems. Chris Moeslacher, owner and founder of Resource Repair, joins The Morning Blend to talk about “Homeowner Blind Spots”—the tasks most homeowners miss or think they’ve handled correctly but haven’t. His Las Vegas-based company helps residents stay ahead of these issues with proactive, professional maintenance.

Chris explains that catching small issues early, from leaky faucets to clogged vents, is the key to avoiding major repairs. Resource Repair provides services that reduce stress, prevent unexpected expenses, and protect long-term investments. His advice for homeowners? Don’t wait for a breakdown—stay proactive and call in the experts when needed.

This segment is paid for by Resource Repair