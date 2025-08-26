Resorts World Las Vegas | 8/26/25

Tonight, food lovers are in for a rare treat as Michelin-starred Restaurant Stubborn Seed welcomes a culinary collaboration between Top Chef champions Jeremy Ford and Mei Lin. The duo will create an unforgettable dining experience for one night only, showcasing their innovation, creativity, and award-winning flavors.

In addition to the special event, Chef Jeremy is unveiling Stubborn Seed’s all-new à la carte menu, giving diners the chance to enjoy exciting new dishes beyond tonight’s exclusive dinner. From bold flavors to artful presentation, Stubborn Seed Las Vegas continues to raise the bar for fine dining on the Strip.

This segment is paid for by Resorts World Las Vegas