Resorts World Las Vegas| 12/23/25

Las Vegas’ newest hotspot is ready to welcome the New Year with luxury, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences.
Ring in 2026 at Resorts World Las Vegas
Resorts World Las Vegas is set to host a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration, offering something for every guest. Visitors can take in rooftop views of the Strip and fireworks, enjoy fine dining at world-class restaurants, dance the night away in high-energy nightlife venues, or toast to 2026 in chic lounge settings.

Joshua Moore, general manager of Stubborn Seed, highlighted the resort’s elevated culinary and entertainment options that promise a memorable night for locals and visitors alike.

Whether seeking glamour, gourmet experiences, or festive fun, Resorts World delivers the ultimate destination to welcome the New Year. 

