Resorts World Las Vegas| 12/23/25

Resorts World Las Vegas is set to host a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration, offering something for every guest. Visitors can take in rooftop views of the Strip and fireworks, enjoy fine dining at world-class restaurants, dance the night away in high-energy nightlife venues, or toast to 2026 in chic lounge settings.

Joshua Moore, general manager of Stubborn Seed, highlighted the resort’s elevated culinary and entertainment options that promise a memorable night for locals and visitors alike.

Whether seeking glamour, gourmet experiences, or festive fun, Resorts World delivers the ultimate destination to welcome the New Year.