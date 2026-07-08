Millions of Americans experience dry, irritated eyes, but many don't realize their symptoms could be a sign of dry eye disease.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Ashley Brissette joined us to explain what causes dry eye, the most common symptoms, and why it can affect people throughout the year.

She discusses everyday triggers, seasonal factors, and lifestyle habits that may contribute to eye discomfort, as well as when over-the-counter eye drops may no longer be enough suggesting Refresh as it helps instantly moisturize and relieve mild symptoms of dry eyes, including burning, irritation and discomfort.

Dr. Brissette also shares practical tips for maintaining healthy eyes and explains when it's time to seek professional care for persistent or worsening symptoms.

This segment is paid for by REFRESH