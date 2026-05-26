Redhead Burger | 5/26/26

A popular Miami Beach burger spot is bringing its smash burger craze to Las Vegas just in time for National Burger Day. Brothers Sammy and Chris Mounayyer, the owners of Redhead Burger, joined us to talk about the restaurant’s grand opening celebration and what makes their growing brand stand out in the crowded burger scene.

Known for perfectly portioned smash burgers, crispy fries, tater tots, milkshakes, and more, Redhead Burger is opening its first West Coast location with plenty of fun surprises for guests. To celebrate the big day on May 28, redheads — including anyone sporting a wig — can score a free burger, while lucky customers may also find hidden “red tickets” for prizes like merchandise, milkshakes, and even free burgers for a year.

