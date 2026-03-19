RedBull Dance Your Style | 3/19/26

The global street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style is making a stop in Las Vegas, bringing freestyle battles and high-energy performances to the stage. Dancers Imani “iLLmani” Blake and Trent Jeray Mendoza joined us to talk about the upcoming Las Vegas qualifier and what makes the competition so exciting for both dancers and fans.

Unlike traditional dance contests, competitors battle one-on-one to surprise tracks with no preplanned choreography. The crowd decides who advances in each round, creating a fast-paced and unpredictable competition. The Las Vegas event takes place Saturday, March 21 at KAOS and is free and open to all ages.