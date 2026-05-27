Randy Couture Talks New Movie | 5/27/26

Six-time UFC champion and star Randy Couture joined us to talk about his upcoming horror survival film PITFALL, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on May 29. Couture discussed stepping into the world of genre filmmaking and what drew him to a project that blends intense survival storytelling with horror elements.

The film marks a new chapter in his on-screen career, showcasing a different kind of physical and psychological challenge compared to his MMA background. As anticipation builds for the release, Couture shared insight into the film’s themes of endurance, fear, and survival under extreme conditions, giving audiences a preview of what to expect when <i>PITFALL</i> hits theaters across North America.

