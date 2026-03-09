Raising Cane's Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Something Tasty | 3/9/26

Raising Cane’s is bringing back a festive favorite just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Restaurant Leader Desiree Baez shares that the brand’s popular Leprechaun Lemonade is returning for a limited time, available now through March 17. Cane’s signature freshly squeezed lemonade is turned bright green for the holiday, creating a fun seasonal twist on the classic drink fans love. Available in 22-ounce and 32-ounce cups as well as shareable jugs, it pairs perfectly with Cane’s famous Chicken Finger Meals. Guests can also join the fun with Caniac Club Lucky Swipes, where members can win prizes like free lemonade, Cane’s merch, and exclusive rewards. With nearly 20 locations in the Las Vegas area, it’s an easy and festive way to celebrate the holiday.