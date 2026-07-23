Raising Cane’s | 7/23/26

National Chicken Finger Day is almost here, and Raising Cane's is getting ready to celebrate in a big way. Restaurant Partner Jorge Rodriguez joined us to talk about the annual celebration, what makes the brand's chicken fingers a fan favorite, and how Caniac Club members can take advantage of a special free chicken finger offer on July 27. Whether you're a longtime Cane's fan or looking for an excuse to treat yourself, it's the perfect time to celebrate one of America's favorite comfort foods.

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane’s