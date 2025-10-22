Raising Cane’s | 10/22/25

Raising Cane’s and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada came together for a heartwarming community moment as Elliott joined live on location for the big reveal. The “100 Degrees of Summer” campaign, a tradition over the past few years, raised funds to support Make-A-Wish kids, and this year’s donation was rounded up from $7,800 to an impressive $10,000.

Dylan Rouleau, Restaurant Leader, and CEO Scott Rosensweig, shared how impactful initiatives like this empower Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes and bring joy to children and families across Southern Nevada. Community support and the generosity of Raising Cane’s continue to inspire, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of local kids.

This segment was paid for by Raising Cane's