Morning Blend

Raising Cane’s | 10/22/25

Elliott was live on location as Raising Cane’s Southern Nevada teamed up with Make-A-Wish for the exciting reveal of their “100 Degrees of Summer” campaign donation.
Raising Cane’s Surprise Donation for Make-A-Wish
Raising Cane’s and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada came together for a heartwarming community moment as Elliott joined live on location for the big reveal. The “100 Degrees of Summer” campaign, a tradition over the past few years, raised funds to support Make-A-Wish kids, and this year’s donation was rounded up from $7,800 to an impressive $10,000.

Dylan Rouleau, Restaurant Leader, and CEO Scott Rosensweig, shared how impactful initiatives like this empower Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes and bring joy to children and families across Southern Nevada. Community support and the generosity of Raising Cane’s continue to inspire, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of local kids.

This segment was paid for by Raising Cane's

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

