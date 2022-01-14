M Resort Spa Casino | 1/14/22

The Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort has you covered for the playoffs! Join them for delicious nachos, California club sandwiches, Wagyu skirt steak and more. The Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 PM.
Raiders Game Day Food
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:13:46-05
