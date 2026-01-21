Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Raeya Wellness | 1/21/26

Las Vegas welcomes its first women’s wellness sanctuary. Founded by wellness expert Kelley Nemiro, Raeya Wellness blends luxury, science, and holistic care in a serene new space at Boca Park.
Raeya Wellness Opens in Las Vegas: A New Sanctuary for Women
Posted

Raeya Wellness has officially opened its doors in Las Vegas, introducing the city’s first women-only holistic wellness sanctuary. Located in Boca Park, the 3,500-square-foot space is designed to inspire renewal while delivering results, featuring private treatment rooms, IV lounges, a cold plunge, sauna, and a dedicated fitness studio with daily classes.

Founder Kelley Nemiro brings a science-meets-soul approach to wellness, offering personalized experiences that include one-on-one coaching, acupuncture, peptide therapy, hormonal health programs, diagnostic bloodwork, and more.

With innovative combination treatments like red-light therapy paired with acupuncture, Raeya is redefining modern self-care for women seeking balance, healing, and luxury — all under one roof.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo