QVC | 6/10/26

QVC is celebrating four decades of transforming the shopping experience, marking 40 years since helping pioneer live television retail. What began as a groundbreaking concept has evolved into a multi-platform shopping destination that connects consumers with products, personalities, and brands through television, streaming services, social media, and live digital events. The anniversary celebration highlights the company's continued innovation and influence in the retail space.

As part of the month-long festivities, QVC is hosting special events, offering exclusive deals, and showcasing trending products across categories including beauty, home, fashion, footwear, décor, and culinary essentials. The brand is also embracing new ways to engage audiences through livestreams, social commerce, and original content. By blending traditional television with modern digital platforms, QVC continues to connect with longtime customers while reaching a new generation of shoppers.

This segment is paid for by QVC