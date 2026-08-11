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QUNOL | 8/11/26

Board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett shares what women should know about perimenopause, menopause, common symptoms, and ways to find support and relief. #PaidForContent
Menopause: What Every Woman Should Know
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Menopause is a natural stage of life, but many women are surprised to learn that symptoms can begin years before menopause itself.

Board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett joined us to explain what to expect during perimenopause and menopause, including common symptoms and why recognizing the signs early is important. She also discusses ways women can find support throughout the journey and shares practical tips for managing symptoms and prioritizing long-term health.

Learn more about understanding menopause and finding the resources that are right for you.

This segment is paid for by QUNOL

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