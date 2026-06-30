Quest for the Cup: Davor Šuker | 6/30/26

World Cup fever is taking over Las Vegas, and Elliott caught up with Croatian soccer legend Davor Šuker at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Šuker, who scored six goals and won the Golden Boot at the 1998 FIFA World Cup while helping Croatia finish third, reflected on one of the most unforgettable runs in tournament history.

His iconic Golden Boot trophy is now on display as part of The Venetian’s “Quest for the Cup,” a World Cup watch party and fan experience running through the tournament. Elliott and Šuker also talked about the pressure, pride, and unforgettable feeling of playing on soccer’s biggest stage — and why the World Cup remains the ultimate dream for every player.