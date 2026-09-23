PWHL Las Vegas | 9/23/26

Las Vegas is getting a new professional sports team—and this one is taking to the ice! With the Professional Women’s Hockey League expanding into four new markets, PWHL Las Vegas is getting ready for its inaugural season. Head Coach Kim Weiss and defender Erin Ambrose joined us to talk about what it means to build a brand-new franchise and introduce professional women’s hockey to the Las Vegas community.

Ambrose brings championship experience to the expansion team after previously playing for PWHL Montreal and winning a Walter Cup. She and her teammates will have the unique challenge of building a team and culture from the ground up while bringing a new level of women’s hockey to Las Vegas. From what fans can expect on the ice to what PWHL Las Vegas hopes to become in the community, Weiss and Ambrose gave us a preview of this exciting new chapter for Vegas sports.

