PureWick At Home | 9/3/26

Caring for an aging loved one or someone with complex medical needs can be rewarding, but the day-to-day realities can also be overwhelming. Rehabilitation Nurse Yolanda Rhodes joined us to discuss some of the biggest challenges caregivers face at home, from bathing and dressing to sleepless nights and changing routines.

Rhodes also shared ways caregivers can help their loved ones maintain dignity while managing personal care and other daily needs. Learn more at PureWick At Home.

This segment is paid for by PureWick At Home