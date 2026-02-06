Purdue Global | 2/6/26

The Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026 officially open today, February 6, and Team USA is ready to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

Team USA luger Ashley Farquharson joined us ahead of the Games to talk about what it takes to perform at the highest level—both on the track and beyond. At just 26 years old, Farquharson is already a veteran Olympian, sharing her excitement and confidence in Team USA’s strong lineup this year.

Off the ice, she’s also pursuing her degree thanks to Team USA’s partnership with Guild and Purdue Global, allowing her to prepare for life beyond competition while continuing to chase Olympic success.

This segment is paid for by Purdue Global