Puffcorn LV | 9/28/26

Forget everything you think you know about popcorn! Las Vegas pastry chef Nilda Arias is putting a sweet spin on the crunchy snack with Puffcorn LV, a locally owned small business creating small-batch treats with no hulls or kernels. With more than 20 years in the pastry industry, Arias brings her experience and creativity to flavors ranging from Classic Caramel and Cookie Butter to seasonal creations.

Nilda joined us to explain exactly what puffcorn is, how she turned the idea into a Las Vegas business and why this snack is becoming more than just a grab-and-go treat. Puffcorn LV also creates party favors, corporate gifts and event offerings, with wholesale opportunities available. And, of course, we got to taste some of the flavors along the way!