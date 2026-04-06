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Puerto Rican Breakout Band Chuwi | 4/6/26

Puerto Rican breakout band Chuwi is hitting Las Vegas on their Primavera Tour 2026, fresh off major buzz and a Bad Bunny collaboration.
Chuwi brings their rising Latin sound to House of Blues Las Vegas
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We caught up with Puerto Rican quartet Chuwi ahead of their upcoming stop at House of Blues Las Vegas as part of their Primavera Tour 2026. The group, made up of siblings Lorén, Willy, and Wester Aldarondo alongside Adrián López, is quickly gaining global attention for blending traditional island rhythms with modern production.

Fresh off a sold-out U.S. tour and a breakout collaboration with Bad Bunny, Chuwi is riding major momentum into 2026. With new music like “Plei” and industry recognition from Billboard and Premio Lo Nuestro, fans can expect an energetic, genre-blending performance that showcases why they’re one of the most exciting Latin acts to watch right now.

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