Puddle of Mudd | 3/19/26

Multi-platinum rock band Puddle of Mudd is bringing their hard-hitting sound to the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, March 21, with special guests Eve 6. Frontman Wes Scantlin has led the band for over two decades, selling more than seven million albums worldwide and delivering radio staples like Blurry, She Hates Me, and Control.

Now entering a new chapter, Puddle of Mudd’s latest album Kiss The Machine (2025) features singles like Beautimous and FireFly, and fans at the show will get an early live performance of their upcoming single Free ahead of its March 23 release. Expect a mix of classic hits, new music, and the raw live energy that has made the band a rock radio staple for over 20 years. Tickets start at $30 and are available at themresort.com .