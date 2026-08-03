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Proud To Rescue | 8/3/26

The Proud To Rescue Benevolent Fund is inviting the community to its inaugural charity poker tournament, raising money to support firefighters, scholarships, and local nonprofits.
Proud To Rescue Hosts First-Ever Charity Poker Tournament
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The Proud To Rescue Benevolent Fund, the charitable organization of Clark County Firefighters Local 1908, is hosting its first-ever Poker Tournament on Saturday, August 22, at the South Point Casino Poker Room.

Foundation President Ray LeClair joined us alongside scholarship recipient Giada Gonzalez to discuss how proceeds from the event will benefit disabled and retired firefighters, their families, and survivors, while also funding scholarships for local students and supporting nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with cards going in the air at 6:30 p.m. Learn how you can take part in an evening of friendly competition while supporting a great cause.

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