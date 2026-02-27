Project 150 Provides Free Prom Attire | 2/27/26

Kelli Kristo, Executive Director of Project 150, joined us alongside Board President Chet Buchanan to spotlight the Annual Las Vegas Prom Closet. The one-day event provides high school students with free formal attire so they can attend prom with confidence and pride — without the financial stress.

Hosted at SAHARA Las Vegas, the Prom Closet features thousands of donated dresses, gowns, suits, tuxedos, shoes, ties, and accessories — all generously given by the community. From brand-new styles to beautifully pre-loved pieces, every item helps ensure students across the valley have the chance to celebrate this milestone moment in style.