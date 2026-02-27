Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Project 150 Provides Free Prom Attire | 2/27/26

Project 150 hosts its annual Las Vegas Prom Closet at Sahara Las Vegas, providing free formalwear to local high school students.
Project 150’s Prom Closet Gives Students a Night to Shine
Posted

Kelli Kristo, Executive Director of Project 150, joined us alongside Board President Chet Buchanan to spotlight the Annual Las Vegas Prom Closet. The one-day event provides high school students with free formal attire so they can attend prom with confidence and pride — without the financial stress.

Hosted at SAHARA Las Vegas, the Prom Closet features thousands of donated dresses, gowns, suits, tuxedos, shoes, ties, and accessories — all generously given by the community. From brand-new styles to beautifully pre-loved pieces, every item helps ensure students across the valley have the chance to celebrate this milestone moment in style.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo