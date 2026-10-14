Project 150 | 10/14/26

For 15 years, Project 150 has helped homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students across Southern Nevada overcome barriers to education. The local nonprofit provides free clothing, food, hygiene products and school supplies year-round, giving students essential support as they work toward graduation.

On October 16, Project 150 celebrates that milestone with its annual Fall Celebration Party at The Industrial Event Space. Themed “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” the evening brings ’80s nostalgia to life with live music from Zowie Bowie performing hits from some of the decade’s biggest rock bands. Guests can also enjoy food, expertly crafted cocktails, a silent auction and special surprises.

Executive Director Kelli Kristo and Board President Chet Buchanan will help lead the celebration honoring the volunteers, donors and community partners who make Project 150’s mission possible.

