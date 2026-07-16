Product of the Year | 7-16-26

Looking for products that stand out from the crowd? Lifestyle expert Joann Butler joined us to showcase some of the winners of the 2026 Product of the Year Awards, the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. She shares a selection of this year's winning products across a variety of categories, highlighting the innovations that earned the trust and votes of everyday shoppers. Whether you're looking for household essentials, personal care products, food, or the latest consumer innovations, the annual awards offer a helpful guide to products worth checking out. Viewers can explore all 41 of this year's winners by visiting the Product of the Year USA website.

This segment is paid for by Product of the Year