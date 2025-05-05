Watch Now
Pro Volleyball Federation | 5/5/25

Celebrate Mom with mimosas, brunch, and big-time volleyball as the Pro Volleyball Federation crowns its first champion!
Looking for a unique way to celebrate Mother’s Day? Head to Lee’s family Forum in Henderson on Sunday, May 11 for the PVF championship match for a million!

Kick off the day with an all-you-can-eat brunch at Craggy Range inside the arena — complete with bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys for just $25.

Then stick around for the action as the Pro Volleyball Federation crowns its first champion Live! Plus, score 50% off game tickets with code Momday.

Brunch, volleyball, and quality time with mom — the perfect Mother’s Day combo!

This segment was paid for byPro Volleyball Federation

