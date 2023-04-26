Pro Expo, Inc. | 4/26/23

Pro Expo is hosting a free series of events known as the50+ Festivals this Spring.

These events are spread-out all-around Clark County, so no matter

where you live, there is a festival near you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ryan Scott, president, and Julie Stott, vice-president, of Pro Expo, Inc. joined us to share what seniors can expect from these event.

These festivals focus on the over 50 age group and provide access to local companies that can help educate and inform them by providing resources, programs and services available to them.

Each festival features around 40 vendors offering free samples and

demonstrations of products and services that are specific to today's senior's needs.

The events offer live entertainment and are a great place to socialize with friends. Think of it as shopping for knowledge, only it's free.

This segment is paid for by Pro Expo, Inc.