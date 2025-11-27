Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pride of Philly Steaks | 11/27/25

Looking for the perfect gameday spread or Thanksgiving treat? Pride of Philly Steaks, a Las Vegas favorite, has been serving up delicious for over 20 years.
Pride of Philly Steaks: Party Platters & a Fresh Look
Pride of Philly Steaks is the go-to spot for party platters, perfect for game day or holiday gatherings.

The iconic restaurant is undergoing a major refresh, featuring updated signage, sleek digital menu boards, stylish patio flooring, new furniture, and a vibrant update to the beloved Benjamin Franklin mural.

To keep the eats coming during renovations, Pride of Philly is debuting its Pride of Philly Food Truck P.O.P.-Up, bringing classic flavors to the streets of Las Vegas.

Whether dining in, grabbing a platter, or catching the food truck, fans can enjoy all the Philly favorites they love with a refreshed twist.

