Preventative Diagnostic Center | 9/7/22
Dr. John Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center is here to provide insight on ways to detect and prevent debilitating pain. #PaidForContent
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 19:13:18-04
September is National Pain Awareness Month and Dr. Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center joins us virtually to provide insight on ways to detect and prevent debilitating pain. They are offering a Heart CT scan for only $125.
This segment is paid for by Preventative Diagnostic Center
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.