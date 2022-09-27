Watch Now
Preventative Diagnostic Center | 9/20/22

Dr. John Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center is here to provide insight on ways to detect and prevent debilitating pain. #PaidForContent
Dr. Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center joins us virtually to provide insight on what health issues CT Scans can catch early.

  • They're offering a Heart Scan + Calcium Score for $125 (2 people)

