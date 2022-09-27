Preventative Diagnostic Center | 9/20/22
Dr. John Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center is here to provide insight on ways to detect and prevent debilitating pain. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 14:13:15-04
Dr. Pierce from Preventative Diagnostic Center joins us virtually to provide insight on what health issues CT Scans can catch early.
- They're offering a Heart Scan + Calcium Score for $125 (2 people)
This segment is paid for by Preventative Diagnostic Center
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.