Precision Skin Care | 4/13/23

 Consistency is everything when it comes to skincare, and Community Sixty-Six products are all about simplicity and habit formation. #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 13, 2023
Better habits equal Better skin. If you value your time when it comes to everything, including skincare, Community Sixty-Six products are for you.

They're each stacked with the latest ingredients so you don’t have to play bathroom chemist and can free up time to do the things you love!

Dia Foley, founder and CEO of Community Sixty-Six, shares the benefits of her product stacking method, how it helps minimize the number of products needed, how she caters to multiple skin types and more.

This segment is paid for by Precision Skin Care

