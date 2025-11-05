Powershift by NV Energy | 11/5/25

PowerShift by NV Energy provides financial incentives for businesses to improve energy efficiency and reduce demand. Popular upgrades include lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, and kitchen equipment.

Through the end of the year, businesses can receive an additional 20% on top of existing incentives. Custom projects may also qualify. Upgrading now helps businesses save money, reduce energy usage, and make operations more sustainable. Learn more at nvenergy.com/PowerShift .

This segment is paid by Powershift by NV Energy