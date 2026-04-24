POWER NV103.1 | 4/24/26

A fresh voice is hitting the airwaves as Shawna “Yahnique” Boakye, CEO of POWER NV103.1, joins the show to talk about the launch of a global digital radio station with a powerful mission. Alongside Big Mike Rob, she’s bringing a platform designed to celebrate diverse cultures, elevate independent artists, and create space for authentic conversations that resonate far beyond Las Vegas. It’s a modern take on radio that’s rooted in connection and community.

More than just music and entertainment, POWER NV103.1 is focused on amplifying local small businesses and giving creators the tools to reach a worldwide audience. With Shawna’s return to the airwaves, listeners can expect curated, high-quality programming that bridges the gap between local voices and global culture—creating a space where everyone can be heard.