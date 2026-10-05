Power in Pink & Purple Community Challenge | 10/5/26

October brings two important awareness campaigns together as the Power in Pink & Purple Community Challenge encourages Southern Nevada to stand behind breast cancer and domestic violence awareness.

Presented by Winning 4a Cause, the campaign carries one simple message: One Community. Two Causes. Shaun Maddox, founder of Winning 4a Cause, joins us alongside Brittany Allen, founder and CEO of The Allen Community Bloom Project, and Ira Green, a survivor herself, and a Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors board member, to talk about how the community can get involved.

The challenge is designed for everyone—individuals, families, businesses and organizations—to spread awareness and then challenge others to do the same. It also highlights six nonprofits connected to these causes, giving people opportunities to turn awareness into action through donations or volunteer service.

