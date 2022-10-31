Watch Now
Potted Potter | 10/31/22

The perfect show to take the family for Halloween and dress up as your favorite wizard or character!
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 14:21:05-04

Potted Potter, The Harry Potter Parody at Bally's is the perfect show to take the family for Halloween and dress up as your favorite wizard or character! The family-friendly show, which recently celebrated over 850 shows at Bally's continues to cast its spell on Las Vegas and has been extended through December 2023.

