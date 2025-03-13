Watch Now
Potted Potter | 03/13/25

Get ready for a magical, laugh-filled experience with Potted Potter at Horseshoe Las Vegas!
Potted Potter: The Harry Potter Parody has been casting its spell on Las Vegas for over five years, delighting audiences with hilarious, family-friendly fun. With more than 1,000 performances at The Imagine Showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas, this hit show continues to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life in a completely unique way.

Now featuring new cast member Liam Jeavons, Potted Potter offers even more charm and humor for fans of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience this laugh-out-loud parody that condenses all seven books into just 70 minutes of pure fun.

