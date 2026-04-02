Plexaderm | 4/2/26

If you’ve ever wished for a quick fix to reduce under-eye bags and fine lines, Plexaderm may be the solution. This topical serum is designed to deliver visible results in minutes, helping smooth the appearance of wrinkles and puffiness without invasive treatments.

Scott DeFalco joined us to demonstrate how Plexaderm works and why it’s become a go-to for fast, noticeable results. Right now, viewers can take advantage of a special $14.95 trial pack with free shipping, making it easy to try it out and see the difference for themselves.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm