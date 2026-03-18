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Plexaderm | 3/18/26

We spoke with Plexaderm spokesperson Scott De Falco about the skincare product designed to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, wrinkles, and fine lines in minutes.
Plexaderm promises quick fix for under-eye bags and wrinkles
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If you’ve ever wished for a quick fix for tired eyes, Plexaderm says it may have the answer. The skincare product is designed to temporarily reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, wrinkles, and dark circles in just minutes.

The serum uses silicate-based technology and anti-aging ingredients to visibly firm the skin and create what the company calls the “PlexEffect,” which can last for hours after application.

Many people use it before special events, photos, or long days when they want to look more refreshed. De Falco shared tips on how to apply the product and why it’s become a popular option for people looking for fast, non-invasive skincare results.

You can also take advantage of their special trial pack with free shipping right now for just $14.95.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm

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