Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Plexaderm | 2/23/26

Try Plexaderm’s $14.95 Trial Pack with FREE shipping and see the temporary reduction of under-eye bags and fine lines in minutes. #PaidForContent
Refresh Your Look in Minutes with Plexaderm
Posted

If under-eye bags, wrinkles, and puffiness are making you look more tired than you feel, Plexaderm offers a fast and simple solution. Its powerful, quick-acting formula works in minutes to temporarily reduce the appearance of fine lines and under-eye puffiness, helping skin look smoother and more refreshed without complicated routines or lengthy appointments. It’s a convenient option for busy mornings, important meetings, special events, or anytime you want a quick confidence boost before stepping out or going on camera.

Right now, you can try the Plexaderm Trial Pack for just $14.95 with FREE shipping. This limited-time offer makes it easy to experience the visible results for yourself without a big commitment. It’s a small step that can make a noticeable difference when you want to put your best face forward.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo