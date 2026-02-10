Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Plexaderm | 2/10/26

Try Plexaderm’s $14.95 Trial Pack with FREE shipping — perfect for Valentine’s Day touch-ups! #PaidForContent
Plexaderm Valentine’s Day Special: Look Refreshed in Minutes!
Posted

Valentine’s Day is all about looking and feeling your best, and Plexaderm makes it easy! Say goodbye to under-eye bags, wrinkles, and puffiness in minutes with their fast-acting formula. Right now, you can try the Plexaderm Trial Pack for only $14.95, plus enjoy FREE shipping — making it the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Whether it’s a romantic date night or a virtual celebration, Plexaderm ensures you look refreshed and camera-ready every time. Don’t wait — this limited-time Valentine’s Day offer lets you experience smoother, brighter skin at an unbeatable price!

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo