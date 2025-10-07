Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Plexaderm | 10/7/25

Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa shares how Plexaderm can give you a fresh new look with their limited-time trial offer.
Plexaderm’s $14.95 Trial Pack with Free Shipping
Posted

Looking for a quick way to refresh your look? Plexaderm is helping people achieve a smoother, more youthful appearance in minutes, and lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa is here to show how it works.

With new packaging and the same powerful formula, Plexaderm visibly reduces under-eye bags, wrinkles, and fine lines — fast.

Right now, you can try it yourself with a special $14.95 trial pack, complete with free shipping. Whether you want to look your best for an event, a night out, or just everyday confidence, Plexaderm’s easy application makes it a simple solution. Don’t miss this limited-time offer and see the difference Plexaderm can make.

This segment is paid by Health Solutions Marketing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo