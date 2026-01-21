Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Plexaderm | 1/21/26

Looking refreshed doesn’t have to take hours. Plexaderm is gaining attention for its fast-acting skincare solution designed to smooth and tighten the look of skin in minutes.
Fast Fix Beauty: Inside the Buzz Around Plexaderm
Posted

In a world of busy schedules and instant results, Plexaderm has become a go-to beauty solution for people looking to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines, and wrinkles — fast.

The topical skincare treatment works within minutes, offering a temporary smoothing effect that helps users look more rested and refreshed without needles or downtime.Beauty experts say Plexaderm is ideal for special occasions, on-camera moments, or everyday confidence boosts.

While results are temporary, the quick transformation has made it a favorite for those who want visible results without a complicated routine. Sometimes, a few minutes is all it takes to look wide awake and ready to go.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo