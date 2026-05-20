Plexaderm | 05/20/26

Plexaderm skincare products are generating major buzz in the beauty world. Known for its popular rapid-reduction formulas designed to help minimize the appearance of under-eye bags, wrinkles, and fine lines in minutes, the brand showcased some of its top-selling solutions and easy daily skincare tips. The segment also highlighted Plexaderm’s recent industry recognition, including honors from major beauty and entertainment outlets that have helped boost the brand’s visibility nationwide. Viewers got a closer look at how the products work, why they’ve become a social media favorite, and how Plexaderm continues expanding its lineup with beauty-focused innovations designed for everyday use.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm