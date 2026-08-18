PlayWise Partners | 8/18/26

Back-to-school season is a great time to remember that learning doesn’t have to stop when the school day ends. Toy and Play Expert Sheena Stephens joined us with a variety of fun, hands-on toys that encourage kids to build, create, explore and use their imaginations.

From the undersea adventures of the MAGNA-TILES Coral Reef 25-Piece Set to the screen-free cardboard creations possible with the Makedo Discover Kit, there are plenty of ways to turn playtime into an opportunity for discovery. Kids can also get creative with Pour Palz Sports Mode, collect and fidget with Wigglitz Dino characters, or explore early learning and everyday routines with the Ms. Rachel My First Learning Farm and Sing & Learn Tractor.

This segment is paid for by PlayWise Partners