Playwise Partners | 3/20/26

Spring is in the air, and that means it’s time for fresh, fun toys perfect for Easter baskets and beyond. Toy & play expert Rachel Griffin joined us to highlight some of the season’s must-have picks, featuring a mix of sensory play, creativity, and high-energy fun for kids of all ages. From adorable scented plush that engage the senses to portable building sets designed for on-the-go imagination, there’s something for every type of play.

Griffin also showcased action-packed vehicles, collectible surprises, and interactive playsets that bring adventure to life. Whether kids love cuddly companions, hands-on building, or fast-paced action, this spring’s toy trends are all about sparking creativity, exploration, and plenty of smiles during the Easter season and beyond.

This segment is paid for by Playwise Partners