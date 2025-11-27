Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Playwise Partners | 11/27/25

Looking for the season’s hottest toys? Toy Expert Rachel Griffin shares must-have gift ideas that are perfect for kids of all ages. #PaidForContent
Hot Holiday Toys for Every Age
Rachel Griffin highlights this year’s top holiday toys, starting with the MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers 90-Piece Set, perfect for budding builders.

The BLDR Squishmallows Deluxe Playset: Squish Tour Van for imaginative construction fun. For young rescue heroes, Marshall’s Rapid Rescue Fire Truck brings action-packed play.

Chatter Chompers promise giggles and excitement, while sports fans will love the UFC Octagon Fighters – Speed Bag Capsule.

These toys are available at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and your local toy stores.

