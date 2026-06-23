Play Playground x The Animal Foundation | 6/23/26

Play Playground Las Vegas is teaming up with The Animal Foundation for a special initiative designed to support kitten fostering efforts across the valley this June. As part of Play Playground’s “Play it Forward” program, the interactive social gaming venue inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino is giving back to local animal welfare organizations while encouraging the community to step up for animals in need.

Through the month-long partnership, individuals fostering kittens through The Animal Foundation will receive two complimentary Play Passes as a thank-you for opening their homes. Play Playground is donating 1,000 Play Passes to the effort, enough to reward up to 500 foster families while supplies last. Organizers say summer is one of the busiest seasons for kittens entering shelters, and fostering plays a critical role in helping save lives. The collaboration aims to make a meaningful impact while raising awareness about the importance of animal care and community support.