PJ 5K Run | 11/5/25

Get ready for a festive family event! Speedway Children’s Charities is hosting its 12th Annual PJ 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk on Sunday, November 16, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas and enjoy cookies and milk at the finish line. This year coincides with the 25th anniversary of Glittering Lights, featuring over six million dazzling lights for walkers, runners, stroller-pushers, and even dogs to enjoy.

All proceeds support vulnerable children facing homelessness, food insecurity, and exploitation, making every step meaningful. Join the community in celebrating the holidays while giving back!