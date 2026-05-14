Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru Las Vegas | 5/14/26

It’s time for another “Pick of the Litter,” and this week we’re meeting Alli and Casper, an adorable bonded pair available for adoption through Nevada SPCA. The duo is looking for a loving forever home where they can stay together and continue sharing their special connection.

We’re joined by Nevada SPCA’s Amy Lee and Kaylee Underwood to spotlight the dogs’ personalities, what type of home would be the best fit, and how the adoption process works. As always, the goal is to help these deserving pets find the perfect family while encouraging viewers to consider adoption.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru Las Vegas